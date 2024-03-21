Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Reveals Trailer Video, New Visual, Main Staff

Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V revealed an exclusive trailer, new key art visual, and the main staff for their Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest on Thursday. The trailer reveals that the story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

English version

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Interactive Designer: Ferdinand Dervieux

Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize

CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto

A video showing the latest production development of the VR anime also premiered at the SXSW 2024 event in the U.S. on March 14. The video first revealed that Kenichi Suzuki is directing the anime.

A wishlist page will also be available soon for the VR anime on the Meta Quest store.

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC on November 18. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds."

This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks include the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not revealed a release date for the anime.

Sunrise Beyond recently released the three-episode anime Gundam Build Metaverse , its 10th anniversary anime for the Gundam Build franchise , on October 6. The project promotes Bandai Namco Entertainment 's " Gundam Metaverse" project.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.