News
Re:Monster Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Previews Theme Songs

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Nene Hieda plays Rubilia in anime premiering on April 4

The staff for the television anime of Kogitsune Kanekiru's Re:Monster light novel series began streaming its second full promotional video which announces a new cast member. Nene Hieda plays the tomboy princess Rubilia in the anime.

rubilia_rl.png
Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster

The video also previewed the opening and ending theme songs for the anime. Chansung, a member of South Korean boy band 2PM, and Japanese hip-hop artist AK-69 are collaborating to produce the opening theme song "Into the Fire," with vocals by 2AM boy band member Lee Changmin. Rock vocal duo EverdreaM are performing the anime's ending theme song titled "Sadame" (written as "Unmei" or Fate).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 4, and on TV Hokkaido on April 12. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The previously announced cast members include:

Aya Yamane as Hobsei
c05_hobsei_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Nichika Omori as Hobsato
c06_hobsato_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Hibiku Yamamura as Twins
c08_twins_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Miyuri Shimabukuro as The Blacksmith
c09_the-blacksmith_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Hisako Tōjō as The Alchemist
c10_the-alchemist_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Takuya Satō as Gobrou
c01_gobrou_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Kenta Hosoda as Gobkichi
c02_gobkichi_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Ai Kakuma as Gobmi
c03_gobmi_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Kana Ueda as Gobe
c04_gobe_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster
Mai Kanno as The Redhead
c07_the-redhead_rl.png
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster

visual
Image via Re:Monster anime's website
©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster

Takayuki Inagaki (Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-, Chio's School Road) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN. GENCO is producing the anime. Hiroshi Yamaguchi (To Heart, Comic Party, ToHeart2) is in charge of series composition. Junichi Takaoka (Gravion) is designing the characters. Go Sakabe is composing the music. Norito Kondo is the director of photography.

Yuka Kadowaki is the color designer, while Kazuhiro Arai is the art director. Shuhei Abe is the sound director, while Naoto Yamaya (Sound Box) is credited for sound effects. Nobuhito Kojima (Cygames) is the sound mixer. Studio TRON is the recording studio. SABERLINKS is credited for sound production. Yuki Koike is the editor.

Kanekiru initially posted the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website. AlphaPolis published the first volume in 2012, and the ninth volume in 2017. Yamaada illustrates the novels. AlphaPolis serializes Haruyoshi Kobayakawa's ongoing manga adaptation monthly on its website, and released the 10th compiled book volume in September 2023.

Seven Seas publishes the manga adaptation, and will publish the ninth volume in English on June 11. Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

Tomokui Kanata has suffered an early death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of swords and magic-- as a lowly goblin! Not content to let this stop him, the now renamed “Rou” uses his new physical abilities and his old memories to plow ahead in a world where consuming other creatures allows him to acquire their strengths and powers.

The series also inspired a smartphone game of the same name where players take on the role of a goblin. The game launched on Android and iOS in February 2016.

Source: Press release

