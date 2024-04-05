Netflix Adds Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Film

Film streams in 169 countries, including U.S., Japan

added's film to its streaming service in 169 countries, including the U.S. and Japan, on Friday.

Crunchyroll is also streaming the film.

The film opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022. It opened in North America on April 2023. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May 2023, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO distributed the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



