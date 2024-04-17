×
Voice Actor Dave Underwood Dies at 57

posted on by Alex Mateo
Underwood voiced characters in You're Under Arrest, Crusher Joe, Kite

Image via GoFundMe
Voice actor Dave Underwood (David Kent Underwood II) died on April 6. He was 57.

His family will hold a wake for him on April 20. They have also set up at GoFundMe account for burial expenses.

Underwood was born on December 28, 1966. He attended broadcasting school at Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts in Southfield, MI, and he had a morning show at a radio station in Wilmington, NC.

His voice roles include Chief in You're Under Arrest, Talos in Crusher Joe, Akai in Kite, and Iga in Blue Submarine No. 6.

Source: Tribute Archive

