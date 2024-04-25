News
Oblivion Battery Anime Casts Tetsuo Kanao, Tomokazu Sugita, Rikako Aikawa
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Eko Mikawa's Oblivion Battery (Bōkyaku Battery) baseball manga revealed three new cast members for three new characters in the third episode of the anime on Wednesday. The cast members include Tetsuo Kanao as the Teitoku baseball team manager, Tomokazu Sugita as the Teitoku baseball coach, and Rikako Aikawa as Kei's mother. The third episode aired on Wednesday.
TVアニメ『忘却バッテリー』
帝徳高校野球部の監督である
岩崎監督 役は #金尾哲夫 さんです！
帝徳高校野球部の監督である
岩崎監督 役は #金尾哲夫 さんです！
そして、#03 で初登場の帝徳高校野球部コーチ 役は#杉田智和 さんです！！⚾️#忘却バッテリー
TVアニメ『忘却バッテリー』
#03 にて初登場の圭の母 役は#愛河里花子 さんです！#忘却バッテリー
The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.
Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman) is directing the anime at MAPPA. Michiko Yokote (The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist, Handa-kun) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers, Triage X) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa (Dance Dance Danseur) is designing the characters. Mrs. Green Apple performs the opening theme song "Lilac," and rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performs the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."
Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4. The 18th volume will ship on June 4.
The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.
Source: Oblivion Battery anime's Twitter account (link 2) via Ota-Suke