Oblivion Battery Anime Casts Tetsuo Kanao, Tomokazu Sugita, Rikako Aikawa

3 voice actors debut in 3rd episode on Wednesday

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga revealed three new cast members for three new characters in the third episode of the anime on Wednesday. The cast members include Tetsuo Kanao as the Teitoku baseball team manager, Tomokazu Sugita as the Teitoku baseball coach, and Rikako Aikawa as Kei's mother. The third episode aired on Wednesday.

©みかわ絵子/集英社・KADOKAWA・MAPPA

The anime premiered on April 9.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) is designing the characters. Mrs. Green Apple performs the opening theme song "Lilac," and rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performs the ending theme song "Wasurena Uta."

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4. The 18th volume will ship on June 4.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.