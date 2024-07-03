Otakon 2024 Hosts Haganai Editor Kentaro Iwaasa, Creator Yomi Hirasaka

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Wednesday that the convention is hosting Shogakukan editor Kentaro Iwaasa and Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends author Yomi Hirasaka .

Iwasa is deputy editor-in-chief of Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko department. He has worked on A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ( Henjin no Salad Bowl ), Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle , and Too Many Losing Heroines! , among other titles.

Iwasa also worked at MF Bunko J 's editorial department, where he worked on Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends . He has since been the editor for Hirasaka's works for over a decade.

Hirasaka began his career in 2004 by winning the Excellence Award at the 0th MF Bunko J Light Novel Newcomer Award. His notable works include Haganai: I Don't Have Many Friends , A Sister's All You Need , and A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ( Henjin no Salad Bowl ).

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.