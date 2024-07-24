Bartender Glass of God Anime Gets English Dub

© 城アラキ・長友健篩／集英社・Bar hoppers

Bartender Glass of God

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an Englishfor), the new television anime adaptation of writerand illustrator'smanga, on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Jason Lord is directing the dub , and Susie Nixon is producing. Jared Smith is adapting the script. Victor Acosta is the engineer.

The anime debuted on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo , Farming Life in Another World ) directed the anime at the studio Liber ( The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ). Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm all 3 seasons, The case files of Jeweler Richard ) oversaw the series scripts, and Yōichi Ueda ( Gangsta., The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) was the character designer and chief animation director. SUNTORY cooperated on the show's production.

A previous 11-episode television anime based on the manga premiered in Japan in October 2006. Masaki Watanabe directed the series at Palm Studio . Yasuhiro Imagawa wrote the scripts and was in charge of series composition. Hirotaka Kinoshita designed the characters. Shigemi Ikeda was the art director. Kaoruko Ohtake composed the music.

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the first anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021. The companies describe the series:

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.

Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004, and the manga later moved to Grand Jump . The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that debuted in Japan in January 2011.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)