Bartender Glass of God Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, April 3 Premiere

The official website for Bartender Glass of God ( Bartender: Kami no Glass ), the new television anime adaptation of writer Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo 's Bartender manga, revealed the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will debut on April 3.

The website also revealed the opening and ending theme song artists. Takaya Kawasaki is performing the opening theme song "Stardust Memory," and Mone Kamishiraishi is performing the ending theme song "Spica." The above video previews both themes.

Additionally, the website revealed a new visual.

Image via Bartender Glass of God anime's website © 城アラキ・長友健篩／集英社・Bar hoppers

will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo , Farming Life in Another World ) is directing the anime at the studio Liber ( The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ). Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm all 3 seasons, The case files of Jeweler Richard ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yōichi Ueda ( Gangsta. , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is the character designer and chief animation director. SUNTORY is cooperating on the show's production.

A previous 11-episode television anime based on the manga premiered in Japan in October 2006. Masaki Watanabe directed the series at Palm Studio . Yasuhiro Imagawa wrote the scripts and was in charge of series composition. Hirotaka Kinoshita designed the characters. Shigemi Ikeda was the art director. Kaoruko Ohtake composed the music.

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited released the first anime on Blu-ray Disc in January 2021. The companies describe the series:

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.

Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004, and the manga later moved to Grand Jump . The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation that debuted in Japan in January 2011.