Shout! Factory, Anime Limited Reveal Details, Trailer for Bartender Anime Release

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited announced on Tuesday that they will release the television anime adaptation of writer Araki Joh and illustrator Kenji Nagatomo 's Bartender manga on Blu-ray Disc on January 19. Shout! Factory streamed a trailer for the anime.

The companies describe the series:

Situated in the Ginza district of Tokyo is the Eden Hall, a quiet bar that few people manage to come across. It is run by the legendary bartender Ryu Sasakura, a genius at mixing the right drink for the right customer. Throughout his period at Eden Hall, customers from all walks of life, carrying all sorts of burdens, arrive for a godly glass at the Hall and a kind word with Ryu, both of which assist in clearing their problems up and reviving them for another go at life.

The companies acquired the North American license for the anime in September and announced that it will launch digitally "across major entertainment platforms" and as a 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc set in 2021. The anime will be available digitally on the same day as the Blu-ray Disc release. The Collector's Edition will include nine cocktail recipes and four drink coasters, the same extras as Anime Limited 's U.K. release of the anime.

The 11-episode television anime premiered in Japan in October 2006. Masaki Watanabe directed the series at Palm Studio . Yasuhiro Imagawa wrote the scripts and was in charge of series composition. Hirotaka Kinoshita designed the characters. Shigemi Ikeda was the art director. Kaoruko Ohtake composed the music.

Shueisha started serializing the original manga in its Super Jump magazine in 2004. The 21st and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2012.

The manga inspired a live-action television adaptation starring Ryū Sasakura that debuted in Japan in January 2011.

Source: Press release