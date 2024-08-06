Otakon 2024 Records Highest Attendance Number of 46,000

Event took place from August 2-4 in Washington, D.C.

Image via Otakon's X/Twitter account © Otakon

The staff for2024 revealed on Monday that the event has reached 46,000 attendants this year, setting a new record. The attendance number includes both pre-registered and walk-in memberships/attendees, as well as staff, dealers, artists, industry, contractors, guests, and registered press.states the final number may adjust slightly after audits to ensure accuracy.

Otakon first reached 40,000 attendees in 2022, and it increased to 42,101 last year. Otakon 2024 took place on August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C..

The event hosted Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It hosted voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event also hosted the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki . Otakon also hosted composer Yuki Hayashi .

Otakon 2025 will be held again at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on August 1-3, 2025.



Source: Press release