Otakon 2024 Hosts Composer Yuki Hayashi

Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff for Otakon 2024 announced on Thursday that the convention is hosting composer Yuki Hayashi at this year's event.

Hayashi began his career composing music for competitive rhythmic dance. His notable works include My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! , One Piece Film Gold , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Death Parade , Gundam Build Fighters , Shaman King , and numerous others.

Otakon is also hosting Studio Trigger president Masahiko Otsuka , animators Aoi Abe and Sae Ōtani , BL manga artist Kyōko Aiba , rock band FLOW , and manga artist Hinoki Kino . It is hosting voice actor Hideo Ishikawa , voice actor Uki Satake , and director Hiroshi Nagahama . The event will also host the staff of the CG anime Studio Orange , including CG director Akihiko Orikasa , director Kensuke Yamamoto , producer Yoshihiro Watanabe , and chief producer Kiyotaka Waki .

Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.

