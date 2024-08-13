Anime NYC Screens N. American Premiere of Case Closed: The Bride of Halloween Anime Film

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan・YTV・TMS 1996, 2022 GOSHO AOYAMA/DETECTIVE CONAN COMMITTEE

Case Closed : The Bride of Halloween

confirmed on Tuesday that it will screen the North American premiere of), the 25th anime film in the, at this year'sevent on August 24 at 4:30 p.m. EDT in Panel Room 1.

There will also be a stamp rally inspired by the film at the event. Participants can earn an Uchiwa fan from the rally.

The film opened in Japan in April 2022.

Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) directed the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) wrote the screenplay. Gōshō Aoyama was credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) composed the music for the film. BUMP OF CHICKEN performed the film's theme song "Chronostasis."

The movie takes place in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film, the 27th and most recent film in the franchise , premiered in Japan on April 12.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC took place in November.

Source: Press release