Negative Positive Angler Original Fishing Anime Unveils 3 More Cast Members

Kadokawa announced three more cast members for its original fishing anime Negative Positive Angler ( NegaPoji Angler ) on Tuesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Rio Tsuchiya as Kozue Nishimori, a part-time worker at Every Mart and a beginner in fishing

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©NEGAPOSI-ANGLER PROJECT

Hiroshi Tsuchida as Machida, Every Mart's store manager who suffers from headache every day

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©NEGAPOSI-ANGLER PROJECT

Masashi Sugawara as Fujishiro, a store clerk at Every Mart who has a deep knowledge of fishing

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©NEGAPOSI-ANGLER PROJECT

The anime will premiere in October.

The anime stars:

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Tsunehiro Sasaki

as Tsunehiro Sasaki Fairouz Ai as Hana Ayukawa

as Hana Ayukawa Kaito Ishikawa as Takaaki Tsutsujimori

The anime's story centers on Tsunehiro Sasaki, a university student with a large debt and is told by his doctor that he only has two years left to live. Living the rest of his days in depression, Tsunehiro one day gets chased by a debt collector and falls into the sea. He is rescued by Hana, a girl who loves fishing, and her fishing friends including Takaaki.

Hana urges Tsunehiro to experience fishing for the first time in his life and he starts to develop friendship with other fishing enthusiasts. Thing start looking up for Tsunehiro as he starts working at the convenience store where Hana and Takaaki work, and he slowly gets hooked into fishing.

Yutaka Uemura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , FLCL Alternative series and films) is directing the anime at NUT . Tomohiro Suzuki ( One-Punch Man , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hiromi Taniguchi (2024 Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Other staff includes:

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.