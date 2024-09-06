The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 Anime Reveals Trailer, Visual

Anime gets 3-week limited screening in Japan starting on September 20; screenings confirmed for Southeast Asia

Pony Canyon revealed on Friday a trailer and a new visual for Gotōbun no Hanayome* , the latest anime special of Negi Haruba 's The Quintessential Quintuplets ( Gotōbun no Hanayome ) romantic comedy manga. Pony Canyon also revealed the anime's English title is The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2 .

The anime will have a three-week limited theater screenings in Japan starting on September 20, prior to its television broadcast this winter.

Pony Canyon describes the story:

The long-awaited honeymoon episode, based on an original concept by Negi Haruba and under his complete supervision, is brought to life on screen. We bring you the daily lives of Futaro and the quintuplets as adults! Futaro, who successfully guided the academically struggling and study-averse quintuplets as their part-time tutor until their "graduation." Though each achieved their dreams and walked their own paths, it seems they each carry some worries... Amidst this, Futaro and the quintuplets plan a Hawaii trip doubling as their honeymoon. Just as preparations were going smoothly, an incident occurred, causing a great panic! And even in Hawaii, their honeymoon destination, they find themselves caught up in troubles...!? A 500% adorable quintuplet romantic comedy, the honeymoon edition──!!

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Negi Haruba, KODANSHA/"The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials2" Production Committee.

Pony Canyon also confirmed that it will screen the anime in a limited screening in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, and Thailand.

Masato Jinbo ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and is in charge of series scripts. Haruba is credited for collaborating on the scripts, and Masato Katsumata ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The anime's opening theme song "Gotōbun no Egao" (Quintuplets Smile) and ending theme song "Memories" are performed by the Nakano quintuplets as voiced by Ayana Taketatsu , Ayane Sakura , Inori Minase , Kana Hanazawa , and Miku Itō .

Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. The manga has over 20 million copies in circulation.

A new light novel was announced in April, for which Haruba is also drafting the original story concept and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! , Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is penning. The light novel follows a part of the daily life of the quintuplets thus far not covered in the original manga.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film served as the finale for the story at the time. It sold about 1.7 million tickets for about 2.24 billion yen (about US$14 million). Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ anime special opened in theaters in July 2023 and aired in September 2023.

Source: Press release