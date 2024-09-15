2.5 Dimensional Seduction Anime Reveals 2nd Half Promo Video, New Theme Songs, Cast Member

The official website for the television anime of Yū Hashimoto 's 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) manga started streaming the promotional video for the anime's second cours (quarters of a year), which reveals the new opening and ending theme songs, and a new cast member, on Sunday. The video previews the new opening theme song "Tsugihagi no Tsubasa" (A Wing's Patchwork) by Soraru . The characters Ririsa Amano (voiced by Kaori Maeda ), Mikari Tachibana (voiced by Akari Kitō ), Nonoa (voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro ), and Aria (voiced by Sayumi Watabe ) perform the new ending theme song "Release Sigh."

The newly announced cast member is Junichi Suwabe as Yoichi Higarashi, author of the Lilliel: Side Story spinoff manga:

The anime premiered on July 5, and it will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year) for a half-year run.is streaming the anime in its summer 2024 season.

The anime stars:

Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura

as Masamune Okumura Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano ( Seven Seas spells the name as Lilysa)

as Ririsa Amano ( spells the name as Lilysa) Akari Kitō as Mikari Tachibana

as Mikari Tachibana Aya Yamane as 753♡

as 753♡ Yuka Nukui as Magino

as Magino Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino

as Ogino M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu

as Mayuri Hanyu Sayumi Suzushiro as Nonoa

as Nonoa Sayumi Watabe as Aria

Hideki Okamoto ( Bakugan: Evolutions , Mysteria Friends ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Takao Yoshioka ( Horimiya ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Dr. Stone ) is composing the music. Meichan performed the opening theme song "Shutter Chance," and voice actresses Kaori Maeda and Akari Kitō as their characters performed the ending theme song "Watch Me" for the show's first half.

Aiming and Team Caravan are also developing a smartphone game for the franchise titled 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa : Tenshi-tachi no Stage (2.5 Dimensional Seduction: Angels' Stage).

Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint, and it describes the story:

“I have no interest in real girls!” So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku , obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Lilliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Lilysa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Lilysa convinces Okumura to become her photographer--and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Lilysa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds.

Hashimoto launched the ongoing manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in 2019. The manga has over 1.7 million copies in circulation.