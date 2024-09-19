Patlabor EZY Anime Project Unveils Visual, Staff, 2026 Start

The staff for the Patlabor EZY anime project unveiled on Friday an updated teaser visual, main staff members, and 2026 start.

Image courtesy of HEADGEAR © HEADGEAR ©機動警察パトレイバー EZY製作委員会

Ingram Plus (AV-98plus)

Image courtesy of HEADGEAR © HEADGEAR ©機動警察パトレイバー EZY製作委員会

Yutaka Izubuchi ( Patlabor mechanical designer) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Kazunori Itō ( Patlabor the Mobile Police ) is writing the script. Masami Yuuki ( Patlabor creator) is designing the characters. Takamitsu Satou ( Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) is the chief animation director and character designer. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor ) is composing the music. GENCO representative director Tarō Maki ( Patlabor the Mobile Police , Nodame Cantabile , Millennium Actress ) is producing. GAZEN is handling CG production. The HEADGEAR group is credited for the original story.

Akemi Takada is collaborating on the costume design ( Patlabor character designer). Kanetake Ebikawa ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) and Toshiaki Ihara ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ) are the mechanical designers. Masanori Kikuchi ( Star Blazers 2199 ) and Yūta Akiyama ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) are credited for art. Yoshinori Moriizumi ( Pokémon movies) is the CG director.

The project's pilot film will play alongside a 35th anniversary revival screening of Patlabor: The Movie starting on September 20 for one week only.

GENCO revealed the Patlabor EZY anime project in 2017, with a booth at the MIFA film market at Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The pilot for the project aired in August 2022.

Izubuchi directed the video. GENCO representative director Maki previously confirmed that he produced the Patlabor EZY anime series.

Robotics company MOVeLOT unveiled a pilotable Ingram mecha.

The Patlabor franchise 's original concept of police officers piloting robotic mecha (patrol labors or "Patlabors") was developed by HEADGEAR , a group consisting of director Mamoru Oshii ( Ghost in the Shell , Sky Crawlers ), script writer Kazunori Itō ( .hack, Dirty Pair ), mecha designer Yutaka Izubuchi ( Eureka Seven , Mobile Suit Gundam franchise ), character designer Akemi Takada ( Kimagure Orange Road , Urusei Yatsura , Fancy Lala ), and manga creator Masami Yuuki ( Birdy the Mighty ). The franchise spawned two original video anime, a television anime series, and three anime films. The last anime film, Patlabor WXIII , was released in theaters in Japan in 2002.

The Japan Anniversary Association officially recognized August 10 as Patlabor Day.

The "Mobile Police Patlabor Reboot" anime short debuted in Japan in October 2016 and began streaming on the Japan Anima(tor)'s Exhibition 's ( Japan Animator Expo ) official website in November 2016.

The live-action The Next Generation -Patlabor- project, which debuted in 2014, consisted of a seven-part series and a feature length film.

Maiden Japan has licensed the Patlabor OVA series, Patlabor the Mobile Police: The New Files OVA , Patlabor: The Movie , Patlabor 2: The Movie , and Patlabor WXIII .

Source: Press release