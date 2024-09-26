Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 7 More Cast

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama 's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga revealed seven additional cast and the anime's first promotional video on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Akira Sekine as Anna Doll

Kaito Ishikawa as Virgile Vierge

Yūichirō Umehara as Richard Verseau

Ryōta Suzuki as Auguste Lion

Takuma Nagatsuka as Pierre Gemeaux

Seiichirō Yamashita as Lambert Balance

Aoi Koga as Lucas Vierge

The series will debut onandand its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block in January 2025.

The anime will star Kazuhiko Inoue as Kenzaburō Tondabayashi and M.A.O as Grace Auvergne.

Tetsuya Takeuchi ( I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon ) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi , Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka , Reiko Abe , and Kaho Sawada .

Other staff members include:

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama ( Zoids , Tsumanuda Fight Town ) launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.