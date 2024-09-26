News
Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 7 More Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga revealed seven additional cast and the anime's first promotional video on Thursday.
The newly announced cast are:
The anime will star Kazuhiko Inoue as Kenzaburō Tondabayashi and M.A.O as Grace Auvergne.
Tetsuya Takeuchi (I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san) is directing the anime at Ajia-do. Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae (Ascendance of a Bookworm) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, Tsugumi Tanaka, Reiko Abe, and Kaho Sawada.
Other staff members include:
- Prop Design: Ryō Hirata
- Art Setting: Morihito Ōhara
- Art Director: Chiho Wada
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- Director of Photography: Kotomi Murayama
- Editing: Rie Matsubara
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.
Ueyama (Zoids, Tsumanuda Fight Town) launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.
Sources: Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website, Comic Natalie