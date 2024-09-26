×
News
Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 7 More Cast

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Akira Sekine, Kaito Ishikawa, Yūichirō Umehara, Ryōta Suzuki, more join cast of January anime

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga revealed seven additional cast and the anime's first promotional video on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Akira Sekine as Anna Doll
aku1
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Kaito Ishikawa as Virgile Vierge
aku2
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Yūichirō Umehara as Richard Verseau
aku3
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Ryōta Suzuki as Auguste Lion
aku4
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Takuma Nagatsuka as Pierre Gemeaux
aku5
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Seiichirō Yamashita as Lambert Balance
aku6.png
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
Aoi Koga as Lucas Vierge
aku7
Image via Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website
© 上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会

akuyaku
Image via Akuyaku Reijo Tensei Oji-san anime's website
©上山道郎・少年画報社／悪役令嬢転生おじさん製作委員会
The series will debut on MBS and TBS and its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block in January 2025.

The anime will star Kazuhiko Inoue as Kenzaburō Tondabayashi and M.A.O as Grace Auvergne.

Tetsuya Takeuchi (I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san) is directing the anime at Ajia-do. Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae (Ascendance of a Bookworm) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, Tsugumi Tanaka, Reiko Abe, and Kaho Sawada.

Other staff members include:

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama (Zoids, Tsumanuda Fight Town) launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.

Sources: Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san anime's website, Comic Natalie

