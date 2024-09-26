Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Visual Novel Debuts for Switch on April 24

Game features English, Japanese support

Bushiroad Games announced on Thursday that it will release Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future , the visual novel for the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club franchise , for Nintendo Switch on April 24. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will have support for English and Japanese.

Players can interact with the group's 12 members at school. There are unlockable memories and various events to deepen bonds. The game features different endings for each character.

There is a Limited Edition that includes a special box, acrylic panel, notebook, calendar, can badge set, a PR card for the Love Live! Series Official Card Game and a PR card set for Weiss Schwarz . The Tokimeki Edition will also include a stage display acrylic stand set, and it will be limited to 1,000 copies.

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

The first film of Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen , the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club ( Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai ) franchise 's new anime film trilogy will open on September 6. The trilogy will serve as the finale for the anime's story. The film trilogy is set after the two previous television seasons and the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky original video anime project. The main cast and main staff are returning for the trilogy.