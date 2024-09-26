Senpai is an Otokonoko Anime Gets Film

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( Senpai is an Otokonoko , This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga announced on Friday that the series will continue with an anime film titled Senpai wa Otokonoko : Ame Nochi Hare (Clear After the Rain) on February 14, 2025. The account unveiled a video and visual:

Image via Senpai is an Otokonoko anime's X/Twitter account

The 12th and final episode of the television anime aired on Thursday (effectively, Friday).

The anime premiered on July 4 in theprogramming block onand other channels.is streaming the anime.

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka

as Makoto Hanaoka Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi

as Saki Aoi Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) directed the anime at project No.9 , and Shōto Shinkai designed the characters and also illustrated the key visual at right. Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) composed the music.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 25. The manga will end with its 10th volume. The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.