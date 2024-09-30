Tasūketsu Anime Reveals More Cast Members

The official website for the anime of Taiga Miyakawa 's Tasūketsu manga revealed a new visual and more cast members for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) on Monday.

The new cast members include:

NTV

cours

The anime premiered onon July 2 at 25:59 JST (effectively, July 3 at 1:59 a.m. JST). It then aired on the BSand RABchannels on July 3. The anime runs for two continuous

The anime stars:

Additional cast members who will appear in the anime's second cours are (Note: English name Romanizations not confirmed):

Tatsuo Satō ( Martian Successor Nadesico , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ) is directing the anime and overseeing the series scripts at Satelight . Tōru Hamazaki (episode director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is the assistant director, Nami Hayashi ( Black Clover chief animation director) is designing the characters, and R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , The Slime Diaries ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The manga ranked in the top 10 on the "manga we want to see animated" ranking at the AnimeJapan 2019 and AnimeJapan 2020 events.

The Tasūketsu manga's first part premiered in 2013 and ended in 2014. The manga's second part Tasūketsu : FINAL KEQ debuted in 2015 and ended in 2017. Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes , the manga's third part, premiered on GANMA! in November 2017.

The manga's story follows a group of five in a world where people have suddenly disappeared. A mysterious self-proclaimed "Emperor" gathers five people together through anonymous messages and has them participate in a game. Participants answer the question "Do you want to live or die?" The game has only one rule: "Majority dies."

The manga previously inspired the Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes anime short that was funded through a Campfire crowdfunding campaign in 2020. The anime short released in January 2021 and had a different cast from this new project.