Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Reveals Japanese Trailer, Dub Cast
Joanna Cayanan
Netflix revealed the Japanese trailer and the Japanese dub cast for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on Tuesday.
10月17日より世界独占配信！— Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) October 1, 2024
Netflixシリーズ『機動戦士ガンダム #復讐のレクイエム』
日本語版キャスト&日本語版本予告を公開🤖
◆イリア・ソラリ #森なな子
◆ニーランド・ルショーン #石毛翔弥
◆リード・ゲルフィ(チャブス) #真木駿一
◆ケイル・ザヴァレタ #綿貫竜之介
◆アンダー・ヒートン… pic.twitter.com/KYlvqkGb7j
The Japanese dub cast are (image above from left to right):
- Nanako Mori as Iria Solari
- Ryōsuke Hara as Ander Heaton
- Shunichi Maki as Chubs
- Maki Kawase as Hayley Arhun
- Shōya Ishige as Kneeland Lesean
- Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Kale
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Ony Kasuga
- Hiroshi Naka as Alfee Zydos
The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.
The staff at Sunrise and Safe House is producing the animation entirely with Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight (Tekken: Bloodline, Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) is writing, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project. Naohiro Ogata (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura is producing.
Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane (Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne, multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.
Australian actress Celia Massingham (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black) voices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.