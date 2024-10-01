Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation Reveals Japanese Trailer, Dub Cast

Netflix revealed the Japanese trailer and the Japanese dub cast for the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on Tuesday.

The Japanese dub cast are (image above from left to right):

© 創通・サンライズ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

The six-episode 30-minute stream exclusively worldwide on on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the firstanime.

The story centers on Iria Sorari, and the mecha include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House is producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) is writing, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") is directing the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight are serving as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura is producing.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura is the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) is the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) is composing the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voices the lead character and performs the motion-capture for animation.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.