'Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!' TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, January 2025 Debut

New visual also revealed

The official website for the anime based on Suzuki Makishima 's Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! ( Nihon e Yōkoso Elf-san. ) light novels revealed on Thursday that the show will debut in January 2025. The site also revealed additional cast, a visual, and theme song information.

The new cast members include:

Yumi Uchiyama as Wridra

Rico Sasaki as Mewi

Sasaki is also performing the opening theme song "Palette Days," and Nijisanji VTubers Kaede Higuchi and Kanae are performing the ending theme song "Yummy Yummy."

The anime will debut in January 2025 on MBS , TBS , and CBC 's "Animeism" programming block, and will also air on BS11 and AT-X .

The anime will star Yūsuke Kobayashi as Kazuhiro Kitase / Kazuhiho and Kaede Hondo as Marie.

Tōru Kitahata ( Haganai NEXT , Hinako Note ) is directing the anime at studio Zero-G . Aya Yoshinaga ( Golden Kamuy , Durarara!! ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Madoka Hirayama ( Love Live! Sunshine!! , I Don't Like My Big Brother at All ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

J-Novel Club is releasing both novels and the manga adaptation in English, and describes the story:

Kazuhiro Kitase's only hobby is sleeping. Ever since he was young, he would enter a wondrous world within his dreams and go on thrilling adventures. One day, he goes on an adventure with an elf girl he became friends with in his dream world, but it's put to an abrupt halt when they both get scorched with a dragon's breath! As he wakes up from his dream, he notices a familiar figure sleeping next to him...the elf girl from his dreams?! Join Kazuhiro on his new adventures through Japan with Ms. Elf!

Makishima began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2017, where it is still ongoing. Hobby Japan publishes the compiled novels digitally with illustrations by Yappen .

Shimo Aono launched the manga adaptation of the story on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in December 2018.