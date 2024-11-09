News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 28-November 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan overtakes Sazae-san, Godzilla Minus One airs with 10.1% rating
The Godzilla Minus One film aired on NTV on Friday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.1% rating.
Tsuri Baka Nisshi 20: Final aired on NTV on Sunday, November 3 at 2:15 a.m. and earned a 1.4% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 2 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|November 2 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 2 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|November 1 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 3 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|November 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 2 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)