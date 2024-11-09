×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 28-November 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan overtakes Sazae-san, Godzilla Minus One airs with 10.1% rating

godzilla-minus-one
© TOHO CO., LTD.
The Godzilla Minus One film aired on NTV on Friday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.1% rating.

Tsuri Baka Nisshi 20: Final aired on NTV on Sunday, November 3 at 2:15 a.m. and earned a 1.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV November 2 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.8
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Blue Miburo NTV November 2 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.4
Doraemon TV Asahi November 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 2 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.5
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV November 1 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV November 3 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 2 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 21-27
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives