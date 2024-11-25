World Dai Star: Encore! Manga Ends

Manga adaptation launched in April 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Nanafuji, Mika Pikazo, Sirius, Takahiro, Kadokawa

Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ platform published the final chapter of Nanafuji's World Dai Star : Encore! manga on Sunday.

The series is an adaptation of the World Dai Star anime, which is part of the World Dai Star "theatrical girls" multimedia project.

The anime is set in a world after Dai Star stage performers exploded in worldwide popularity in the 20th century. 16-year-old Kokona Ōtori follows her dream of becoming a World Dai Star by auditioning for the Sirius theatrical troupe.

Nanafuji launched the World Dai Star : Encore! manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ manga website in April 2023. Kadokawa shipped the first compiled book volume in May 2023, and the second and final volume will ship on December 27.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel in April 2023 at 11:00 p.m., and it also ran on BS11 , TV Aichi , Hokkaido TV , MBS , and Shizuoka Broadcasting System .

Manga creator Takahiro drafted the story, and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo drafted the character designs. Yū Kinome ( Idoly Pride ) directed the anime at Lerche , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , A Couple of Cuckoos , Idoly Pride episodes) was in charge of the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 , Macross Delta , Kabukibu! ) designed the characters for animation.

The project's World Dai Star : Yume no Stellarium (World Dai Star: Dream Stellarium) game launched in summer 2023.



Source: Comic Alive 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.