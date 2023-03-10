World Dai Star Anime's TV Ad, Kathrina Character Video Streamed

Series premieres on April 9

The official website for the World Dai Star "theatrical girls" multimedia project revealed a commercial and a character video on Friday. The character video centers on Kathrina.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 9 at 11:00 p.m., and it will also run on BS11 , TV Aichi , Hokkaido TV , MBS , and Shizuoka Broadcasting System .

The story is set in a world after Dai Star stage performers exploded in worldwide popularity in the 20th century. 16-year-old Kokona Ōtori follows her dream of becoming a World Dai Star by auditioning for the Sirius theatrical troupe.

The anime stars:

Manga creator Takahiro drafted the story, and VTuber designer Mika Pikazo drafted the character designs. Yū Kinome ( Idoly Pride ) is directing the anime at Lerche , and Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , A Couple of Cuckoos , Idoly Pride episodes) is in charge of the series scripts. Majiro ( 22/7 , Macross Delta , Kabukibu! ) designed the characters for animation.

Nanafuji will launch the World Dai Star : Encore! manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive+ manga website on April 2. The project's World Dai Star : Yume no Stellarium (World Dai Star: Dream Stellarium) game will launch this summer.

Sources: World Dai Star 's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.