Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 18-24

The mentions of dieting in this K-pop comic are all so casually done up until this point that I at first thought that I was overreacting by zeroing in on them. ― The idol industry is no joke. It would be easy to forget how vicious it can be, given that a lot of manga, manhwa, and anime try to give us a romanticized portrait, and at first, it looks like Imitation may be doing the same thing. It follow...