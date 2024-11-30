×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blue Miburo earns 3.3%, Magilumiere Co. Ltd. earns 2.6%, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.4%

This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 24 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.5
Detective Conan NTV November 23 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 24 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Doraemon TV Asahi November 23 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
Blue Miburo NTV November 23 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi November 24 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. NTV November 22 (Fri) 23:10 30 min.
2.6
One Piece Fuji TV November 24 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 23 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.5
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV November 22 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 23 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

