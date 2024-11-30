News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blue Miburo earns 3.3%, Magilumiere Co. Ltd. earns 2.6%, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.4%
This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 24 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 23 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 24 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 23 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|November 23 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|November 24 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
|NTV
|November 22 (Fri)
|23:10
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 24 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 23 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|November 22 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 23 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)