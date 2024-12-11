Pokémon Collaborates with Wallace & Gromit Studio Aardman for Special Project in 2027

Video/visual unveiled

The Pokémon Company International announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with independent studio Aardman ( Wallace & Gromit , Shaun the Sheep ) for a special project in 2027. The Pokémon Company International revealed a video and visual:

Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company International © The Pokémon Company International

The companies will reveal more information in the future.

Pokémon Concierge , the latest stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise , debuted with four episodes on Netflix in December 2023. The stop-motion production company dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) animated the episodes thus far. New episodes are in production.

Netflix will stream the second season of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime, titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua , on February 7, 2025.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7. The second part began streaming on May 10. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part began streaming on November 22.

The Pokémon Company International began streaming English-dubbed episodes of the Pokémon anime on the new Pokémon TV YouTube channel on December 6. The channel, based on the discontinued Pokémon TV app, was created on September 16. The Pokémon TV app ended service on March 28. Anime from the franchise continued to stream on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu , YouTube , and other platforms.

