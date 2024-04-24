Netflix Streams New Episodes for Pokémon Horizons Anime on May 10

Image via Pokémon anime's Twitter account ©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

confirmed on Wednesday that the second part of theanime will begin streaming on May 10.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The new "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12.

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who battle alongside Liko and Roy.

Source: Email correspondence