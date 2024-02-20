Netflix Announces New Pokémon Concierge Episodes 'Are Now in Production'

1st 4 stop-motion episodes premiered on December 28

Netflix announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday that new episodes of Pokémon Concierge , the latest stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise , are "now in production."

NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

The series debuted with four episodes on Netflix on December 28. Netflix describes the series:

This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon , and the guests who come to visit.

The series' Japanese cast includes:

Non as Haru

Ai Fairouz as Arisa

as Arisa Eita Okuno as Taira

as Taira Yoshiko Takemura as Watanabe

Karen Fukuhara voices the protagonist Haru in the series' English dub . Mariya Takeuchi performs the series' theme song "Have a Good Time Here."

The stop-motion production company dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) animated the episodes thus far. Iku Ogawa directed the show, and Harumi Doki wrote the scripts. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character designs.