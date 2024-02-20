News
Netflix Announces New Pokémon Concierge Episodes 'Are Now in Production'
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Netflix announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday that new episodes of Pokémon Concierge, the latest stop-motion animated series for the Pokémon franchise, are "now in production."
NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q— Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024
The series debuted with four episodes on Netflix on December 28. Netflix describes the series:
This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon, and the guests who come to visit.
The series' Japanese cast includes:
- Non as Haru
- Ai Fairouz as Arisa
- Eita Okuno as Taira
- Yoshiko Takemura as Watanabe
Karen Fukuhara voices the protagonist Haru in the series' English dub. Mariya Takeuchi performs the series' theme song "Have a Good Time Here."
The stop-motion production company dwarf studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) animated the episodes thus far. Iku Ogawa directed the show, and Harumi Doki wrote the scripts. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character designs.
Source: Netflix's Twitter account via Crunchyroll