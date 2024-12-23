The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime Reveals Cast for 'Kizuna Five' Members

The staff for the television anime of Koyoshi Nakayoshi 's The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World ( Sentai Red Isekai de Bōkensha ni Naru ) manga revealed on Sunday, during the advance screening of the anime's first two episodes, the key visual and the cast for the sentai program within the series, titled "Bansō Sentai Kizuna Five."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The cast for the Kizuna Five members are:

Masaya Matsukaze as Nagare Banjōji/Kizuna Blue

Mika Kikuchi as Emily Tobihoshi/Kizuna Yellow

Hiroshi Tsuchida as Shūji Kataoka/Kizuna Green

Arisa Komiya as Tsukasa Aizawa/Kizuna Pink

The anime will premiere on January 12 on the AT-X channel at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will then premiere on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services in Japan at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 13 at 12 midnight JST).

The anime stars:

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is directing the anime at Satelight . He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama ( Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayaki Ito. Koichiro Kameyama ( Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in April.

Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 12.

