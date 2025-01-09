Itaru Bonnoki Preparing to Resume Serialization of The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga

Manga started hiatus in March 2023 due to creator's illness

This year's sixth issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatis preparing to resume serialization of themanga.

Creator Bonnoki revealed in October 2023 that following testing, he had been diagnosed with ossification of the ligamentum flavum, or OLF. OLF is the thickening of the ligament in the spinal column that can lead to the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can cause nerve damage. Bonnoki stated that he had constant back pain for a few months. He added that the surgery procedure would be difficult due to the affected location in the body.

Bonnoki extended the current hiatus for his The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ) manga indefinitely in May 2023. The manga was on a one-month hiatus from March to April 2023, and was originally scheduled to resume that May.

The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Shoten published the manga's 25th compiled book volume in May 2023.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .