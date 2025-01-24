×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Howl's Moving Castle earns 11% rating, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 premiere earns 4.8% rating

Visual for Howl's Moving Castle anime film
Image via GKIDS
© 2004 Diana Wynne Jones/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NDDMT
Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle film aired on NTV on Friday, January 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.5
Detective Conan NTV January 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
The Apothecary Diaries (premiere) NTV January 10 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
4.8
Doraemon TV Asahi January 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 11 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.6
Blue Miburo NTV January 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi January 12 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Phoenix NHK January 8 (Wed) 23:00 25 min.
2.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 11 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 11 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

