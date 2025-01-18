News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 30-January 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The live-action film of Yumi Tamura's Don't Call It Mystery manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.9% rating.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating.
The live-action film adaptation of Akumi Agitogi's My Happy Marriage light novel series aired on TBS on Friday, January 3 at 11:25 p.m. and earned a 3.9% rating.
The film of Fanworks' anime adaptation of the Zannen na Ikimono Jiten (Humorous & Adorable Evolutionary Creatures or literally, Encyclopedia of Pitiful Creatures) book series aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, December 31 at 12:30 p.m. and earned a 0.9% rating.
The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff manga Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai) aired on NHK on Saturday, January 4 at 12:10 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating.
The Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, January 1 at 1:40 a.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.
Three legs of a marathon airing of the live-action series of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet (Solitary Gourmet) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:11 a.m., 11:55 p.m., and 8:15 a.m. and earned a rating of 7.5%, 6.9%, and 7.0%, respectively. An episode of the marathon also aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, January 1 at 2:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Chibi Maruko-chan Arigatō! Anime-ka 35-shūnen Shinshun 1-jikan Special
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Tue)
|9:00
|60 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|January 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Shangri-La Frontier
|TBS
|January 5 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|January 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)