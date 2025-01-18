×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 30-January 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shangri-La Frontier 2nd season earns 2.1% rating

The live-action film of Yumi Tamura's Don't Call It Mystery manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 8.9% rating.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie aired on Fuji TV on Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating.

The live-action film adaptation of Akumi Agitogi's My Happy Marriage light novel series aired on TBS on Friday, January 3 at 11:25 p.m. and earned a 3.9% rating.

The film of Fanworks' anime adaptation of the Zannen na Ikimono Jiten (Humorous & Adorable Evolutionary Creatures or literally, Encyclopedia of Pitiful Creatures) book series aired on NHK Educational on Tuesday, December 31 at 12:30 p.m. and earned a 0.9% rating.

The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff manga Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai) aired on NHK on Saturday, January 4 at 12:10 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating.

The Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, January 1 at 1:40 a.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.

Three legs of a marathon airing of the live-action series of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi's Kodoku no Gourmet (Solitary Gourmet) manga aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, December 31 at 9:11 a.m., 11:55 p.m., and 8:15 a.m. and earned a rating of 7.5%, 6.9%, and 7.0%, respectively. An episode of the marathon also aired on TV Tokyo on Wednesday, January 1 at 2:00 p.m. and earned a 6.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Chibi Maruko-chan Arigatō! Anime-ka 35-shūnen Shinshun 1-jikan Special Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 18:00 60 min.
6.0
Detective Conan NTV January 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
Doraemon TV Asahi January 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.6
Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special TV Asahi December 31 (Tue) 9:00 60 min.
3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.2
Blue Miburo NTV January 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV January 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.3
Shangri-La Frontier TBS January 5 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.1
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi January 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

