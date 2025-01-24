×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season's 2nd episode earns 4.0% rating

The first Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 18 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.5
Detective Conan NTV January 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
The Apothecary Diaries NTV January 17 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.0
Blue Miburo NTV January 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi January 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.0
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi January 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV January 17 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 18 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 18 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

