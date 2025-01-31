×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Look Back, Frieren Win TAAF's Top Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kiyotaka Oshiyama, Evan Call, more win individual awards

gls-fpqasaansh2
Image via Look Back anime's X/Twitter
© 藤本タツキ／集英社　© 2024「ルックバック」製作委員会
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Friday. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the television category and Look Back won the animated film category.

The winners of the individual awards are as follows:

The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe won the festival's Anime Fan award with 21,316 fan votes.

The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 7-10.

TAAF had announced the winners of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards on November 28:

Producers:

Animators:

Color Designers:

Editors:

Music Directors:

Voice Actors:


Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives