Look Back, Frieren Win TAAF's Top Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Hiroyuki Yoshino, Kiyotaka Oshiyama, Evan Call, more win individual awards
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for works and individuals on Friday. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End won the television category and Look Back won the animated film category.
The winners of the individual awards are as follows:
- Original Work/Screenplay Category: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, GeGeGe no Kitarō (TV 2018), Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion)
- Director Category: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Look Back, Flip Flappers)
- Animator Category: Tōko Yatabe (The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, The Dragon Dentist)
- Background/Coloring/Visual Category: Mai Ichioka (Digimon Ghost Game, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe, The File of Young Kindaichi Returns)
- Sound/Performance Category: Evan Call (Violet Evergarden, My Happy Marriage, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)
The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe won the festival's Anime Fan award with 21,316 fan votes.
The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.
The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held from March 7-10.
TAAF had announced the winners of the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards on November 28:
Producers:
- Masami Iwasaki (Moomin, New Moomin, Mobile Suit Gundam - The Movie Trilogy)
- Takayuki Yoshii (Mashin Hero Wataru, Dirty Pair, Crusher Joe: The Movie)
Animators:
Color Designers:
- Sachiko Nonaka (Ghost in the Shell, Shin chan, Doraemon films)
Editors:
- Shūichi Kakesu (Ghost in the Shell, Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , Cowboy Bebop: The Movie)
Music Directors:
- Seiji Suzuki (Soreike! Anpanman, Lupin III: Part II, Golgo 13)
Voice Actors:
Source: Press release