Dragon Ball Super Manga Gets 1-Shot Story on February 20

Series entered hiatus in April 2024

The staff for the Dragon Ball series revealed at Jump Festa 2025 in December that Shueisha 's V Jump magazine will publish a special one-shot for Toyotarō 's Dragon Ball Super manga in the super-sized April edition on February 20. The special chapter will focus on Trunks' motivation for fighting for justice as one of the Saiyaman X team. The Dragon Ball franchise 's YouTube channel shared a sketch from the upcoming one-shot on Monday (footage starts in video below at around 5:23):

Image via Amazon Japan © Toyotarō, Akira Toriyama, Shueisha

The manga entered an indefinite hiatus in April 2024.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died in March 2024 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

The manga previously took a break "to prepare for the next arc" in August 2022, and resumed serialization in December 2022. The manga started its "Super Hero" arc, the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, in March 2023.

Toyotarō launched the manga in V Jump in June 2015 as an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, though the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in April 2024.

Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan.

Yūji Kasai launched Dragon Ball Super Divers -Let's Super Dive!!- , a new manga series based on the Dragon Ball Super Divers arcade game, in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on November 1. The game also received a separate one-shot manga by Toyotarō that ran in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on October 21.

