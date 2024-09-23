Dragon Ball Super Divers Game Gets 1-Shot Manga by Toyotarō

Manga to launch in October; new arcade game slated for 2024

This year's November issue of'smagazine revealed on Saturday that the upcomingarcade game is getting a one-shot manga bymanga) in the next issue in October.

Dragon Ball Super Divers is a successor to the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game, and it is scheduled for release this year. Both games are digital card games that feature the use of physical cards. Developer Dimps announced in May that Dragon Ball Heroes would end. Dragon Ball Super Divers is planned to have a "Heroes Mode" that will incorporate the cards and characters from the previous game.

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission game launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Bandai released Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission in arcades in Japan in March 2019. The games inspired a promotional anime project that debuted in July 2019.

Toyotarō launched the Dragon Ball Super manga in V Jump in June 2015 as an adaptation of the anime, though the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd volume on April 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus in April following Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama 's death. The magazine did not reveal when the manga will resume serialization.

According to Toyo Keizai, the rights to Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise are currently up in the air following his death. Publisher Shueisha , former editor Akio Iyoku , and Bandai Namco were all in discussions over the future of Dragon Ball .

The Dragon Ball Daima anime series will premiere on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT) starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.