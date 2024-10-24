Yūji Kasai Launches Dragon Ball Super Divers Manga Series on November 1

Manga based on arcade game debuting on November 7

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Dragon Ball Super Divers -Let's Super Dive!!- , a new manga series based on the Dragon Ball Super Divers arcade game, will launch in the magazine's December issue on November 1. Yūji Kasai ( Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Avatars!! ) is drawing the manga.

The Dragon Ball Super Divers arcade game also received a separate one-shot manga by Toyotarō ( Dragon Ball Super manga). The one-shot ran in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on October 21.

Dragon Ball Super Divers will launch in Japan on November 7 as a successor to the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

Both games are digital card games that feature the use of physical cards. Developer Dimps announced in May that Dragon Ball Heroes would end. Dragon Ball Super Divers is planned to ahve a "Heroes Mode" that will incorporate the cards and charactes from the previous game.

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission game launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Bandai released Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission in arcades in Japan in March 2019. The games inspired a promotional anime project that debuted in July 2019.

Kasai's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Avatars!! manga ended on September 4. The manga first published as a one-shot manga in Saikyō Jump in December 2020. The manga started regular serialization in the magazine in August 2021. Shueisha will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on December 4.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime series premiered on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT) on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.