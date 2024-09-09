Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Avatars!! Manga, Sand Land Full-Color Manga End

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Meteor Mission! manga reaches climax on October 4

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Meteor Mission!

The October issue of'smagazine published the final chapters of the late 'sfull-color manga, and'smanga, on September 4. The magazine also revealed that'smanga will reach its climax with the conclusion of its "final battle" in the magazine's next issue on October 4.

The full-color series of Toriyama's SAND LAND manga launched in Saikyō Jump in August 2023.

The Sand Land manga is a short series that Toriyama serialized in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from May to August 2000. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in November 2000. Viz published the manga in English.

The manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in August 2023. The film had its world premiere screening at the 2023 Comic-Con International San Diego that July, and the film has been planned to open in North America this year.

Sand Land: The Series debuted its first seven episodes simultaneously on Disney+ Star's "STAR Anime Series" programming and on Hulu in the U.S on March 20. The first six episodes are labeled the "The Story of the Fiend Prince" ("Akuma no Ōji") arc, and feature footage from the anime film recut to a series format, with some additional footage. Episodes 8-13 debuted one episode every Wednesday thereafter, with the final episode airing on May 1. Episodes 7-13 were an all-new "The Story of the Angel Hero" ("Tenshi no Yūsha") arc, with the story set in a new place called "Forest Land." Toriyama conceptualized the new arc's story.

A role-playing action game based on the manga launched on April 26.



Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Avatars!!

Kasai'smanga first published as a one-shot manga inin December 2020. The manga started regular serialization in the magazine in August 2021.published the manga's eighth volume on April 4.

Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes Meteor Mission! manga launched in Saikyō Jump in November 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on August 2.

Kasai's Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Avatars!! and Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes Meteor Mission! are based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Dragon Ball Heroes trading card arcade game. The game also inspired Nagayama's Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission!! , Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Ankoku Makai Mission! , and Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Big Bang Mission!!! manga. Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Big Bang Mission!!! launched in April 2020 and ended in its 3rd volume in April 2022.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Bandai released Super Dragon Ball Heroes : Universe Mission in arcades in Japan in March 2019. The games inspired a promotional anime project that debuted in July 2019.

Original Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute sbdural hematoma. He was 68.

Toriyama followed up his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The latest anime in the franchise , Dragon Ball Daima , will premiere in Japan in a new evening anime programming block on Friday evenings on Fuji TV , starting on October 11.

