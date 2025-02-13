Flower and Asura Anime Casts Ami Koshimizu

Koshimizu plays young poet Konoyono Owari

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of writer Ayano Takeda and artist Musshu 's FLOWER AND ASURA ( Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ) manga revealed on Friday that Ami Koshimizu is joining the cast as Konoyono Owari, a young and upcoming poet who will appear in the anime's seventh episode on February 18. Konoyono Owari's name appears in a poster in the anime's sixth episode as the writer for the recitative play of Shura Saionji.

Image via Comic Natalie © 武田綾乃・むっしゅ／集英社・すももが丘高校放送部

The anime premiered on January 7.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters. Kou Aine and Satoshi Shimada are chief animation directors and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

SHISHAMO perform the opening theme song "Jibun Kakumei" (My Own Revolution), and Satō performs the ending theme song "Rōrō" (Resonant).

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and released the eighth volume on January 17.