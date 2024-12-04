FLOWER AND ASURA Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, January 7 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of writer Ayano Takeda and artist Musshu 's Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku ( FLOWER AND ASURA ) manga started streaming on Wednesday the anime's main promotional video, which announces two more cast members and its January 7 television premiere. The video also previews the opening theme song "Jibun Kakumei" (My Own Revolution) by SHISHAMO , and the ending theme song "Rōrō" (Resonant) by Satō..

The anime's staff also revealed its main visual:

The newly announced cast members are:

Kōji Yusa as Hiromi Kichijōji, the narcissistic AV club advisor

Yōko Hikasa as Shura Saionji, a former recital champion of NHK 's national high school competition N-Con

The anime will premiere on January 7 on the NTV channel at 25:29 JST (effectively, January 8 at 1:29 a.m. JST). It will then run on BS NTV , Chiba TV , TV Saitama , tvk, Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto on January 8, then on AT-X on January 9.

The anime will star:

Ayumu Uwano (episode director for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II , ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kou Aine ( Comet Freyline: Prologue ) is designing the characters. Kou Aine and Satoshi Shimada are chief animation directors and Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

The manga's story is set in Tonakishima, a small island with a population of 600. Hana, a high school girl who lives on the island, loves recitals, and holds regular reading sessions for the island's children. Mizuki, the president of the Broadcasting Club, senses Hana's power to attract people through her reading and invites her to join the club. Hana joins the Broadcasting Club and experiences many firsts with the other members.

Takeda ( Sound! Euphonium ) and Musshu ( Furidashi ni Ochiro ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and will release the eighth volume on January 17.