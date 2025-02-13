The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Casts Kazuhiro Nakaya, Wakana Kuramochi

April anime casts Nakaya as Mitsui, Kuramochi as Kisa

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Tatsurō Suga 's The Catcher in the Ballpark! ( Ballpark de Tsukamaete! ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series has cast Kazuhiro Nakaya as Mitsui (pictured below on right), a left-handed pitcher, and Wakana Kuramochi as Kisa (pictured below on left), Mitsui's girlfriend.

The anime will premiere in April onand its six affiliate channels, and on. The anime will also stream on theandstreaming services, and on Prime Video's dedicated anime channel,

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21, and it will publish the 16th volume on March 21.