The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Reveals April Debut

The official website for the television anime adaptation of's) manga revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere in April onand its six affiliate channels, and on. The anime will also stream on theandstreaming services, and on Prime Video's dedicated anime channel,

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on March 21.