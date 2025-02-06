News
The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Reveals April Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Ruriko
- Satoshi Inomata as Murata
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona
- Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu
- Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi
- Ayumi Mano as Natsuno
- Momoko Seto as Kokoro
- Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro
- Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino
- Kentarō Tone as Dennis
- Kō Bonkobara as Brian
Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series composition. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.
Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on March 21.
Sources: The Catcher in the Ballpark! anime's website, Comic Natalie