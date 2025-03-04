Hiroyuki's New Dream Jumbo Girl Manga Launches on May 28

"Girls comedy" about winning top prize in Japan's national lottery

This year's 14th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroyuki 's new manga is titled Dream Jumbo Girl , and will launch in the magazine's 26th issue on May 28.

The magazine describes the manga as a "girls comedy" that begins with winning the top prize in Japan's national Takara-Kuji lottery.

launched the) manga inin March 2020, and ended it in May 2023.shipped the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in July 2023.began releasing the manga digitally in April 2021, and it released the 16th volume on January 9.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime had a second season that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll once again streamed the second season.

Hiroyuki 's Aho Girl , The Comic Artist and His Assistants , and Doujin Work manga have all also inspired television anime. Media Blasters released the Doujin Work manga , and Kodansha Comics released the Aho Girl manga in English. AnimeWorks and Media Blasters released the Doujin Work anime on DVD, and Sentai Filmworks released The Comic Artist and His Assistants anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Hiroyuki is the younger brother of manga creator Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ).