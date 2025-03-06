The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Casts Akari Yura, Mami Fujita, Kentarō Kumagai

New cast members play Miku's family in April 1 anime

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsurō Suga 's The Catcher in the Ballpark! ( Ballpark de Tsukamaete! ) manga revealed on Thursday that the series has cast (pictured below from right to left): Akari Yura as the 4-year-old Miku, Mami Fujita as Miku's mom, and Kentarō Kumagai as Miku's dad.

The anime will premiere onand five affiliated channels on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight JST or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run onand BS, and stream on the Japanese services, and, before streaming on other services.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

Genic are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on November 21, and it will publish the 16th volume on March 21.