Gachiakuta TV Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, More Staff, July Debut, Crunchyroll Streaming

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga. Crunchyroll also debuted a teaser for the anime, though it is region restricted. At the same time, the anime's website also unveiled the same teaser, non-region restricted. The teaser reveals the anime's cast, more staff, and July premiere date, with Crunchyroll streaming the series.

The anime will have its television premiere on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels in July.

The cast members include:

Aoi Ichikawa as Rudo



Katsuyuki Konishi as Enjin



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Zanka



Yumiri Hanamori as Riyo



Taku Iwasaki ( Bungo Stray Dogs ; Shin Kamen Rider ) joins the staff as the composer for the music. As previously announced, Fumihiko Suganuma ( The First Slam Dunk unit director, Train to the End of the World chief episode director) is directing the anime at BONES . Hiroshi Seko ( Chainsaw Man , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Captain Earth , Release the Spyce ) is designing the characters, and is also serving as the chief animation director.

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled volume in December 2024, and will release the 14th volume on Monday. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fifth volume on January 21.