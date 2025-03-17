Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Manga Gets 1st New Story in 3 Years

The April issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Tuesday that Hirohiko Araki 's Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) spinoff manga will have its 12th story episode titled "Bruschetta" in the magazine's next issue on April 18. The magazine also announced the manga's third compiled book volume will ship on May 19.

The new story is the first in three years since the 11th story episode "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Drip Painting Style), which debuted in two parts in Ultra Jump in April and May 2022.

The live-action film of "At a Confessional" ("Zangeshitsu"), the first-ever story in Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe , opened in Japan last Friday.

The live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan series' first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes. Two more episodes premiered in December 2023. The series' overall ninth episode (not including the live-action film) premiered on BS Premium 4K on May 5 and on NHK General on May 10.

The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga opened in Japan in May 2023. The film sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million). The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan, France, and 160 other countries and territories around the world in September 2023.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

