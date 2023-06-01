News
Super Mario Bros. Jumps Back to #1 in Japan, Live-Action Rohan at the Louvre Opens at #3
posted on by Adriana Hazra, Crystalyn Hodgkins
Editor's Note: KOFIC did not update its weekend earnings for the weekend of May 26-28, so this article does not contain earnings for every film on the list.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie rose back up from #2 to #1 in its fifth weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 426,000 tickets for 632 million yen (about US$4.52 million) in its fifth weekend, and has sold a total of 7,057,000 tickets to earn a cumulative total of 10,000,005,800 yen (about US$71.59 million).
The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.
The film has earned US$1,288,321,030 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.
The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.
The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.
Issei Takahashi (Whisper of the Heart, live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park, March comes in like a lion) reprised his role as Rohan Kishibe. Marie Iitoyo (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes) also returned as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor. Kento Nagao plays Rohan during his younger days.
The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.
Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100, Blue Giant, Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer, Death Parade) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno (Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, Psycho-Pass, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) composed the music.
The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.
Hiroshi Nishikiori (Argonavis from BanG Dream!) and Kensuke Yamamoto (Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange. Idolish 7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura (Idolish 7, Full Moon O Sagashite) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto (Trigun Stampede) was the CG chief director.Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) film jumped back up onto the top 10 and ranked at #8 in its 29th and final weekend. The film ended its run in Japanese theaters on Saturday, and it recorded an estimated final box office revenue of 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million), and 11.15 million tickets sold.
The film has surpassed the 14.23 billion yen (about US$101 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.
The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million as of May 5.
The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.
The film opened on May 12, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.
Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct at Production I.G, and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami returned as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata, who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2. Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returned as character designer and chief animation director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi. Ling Tosite Sigure performs the film's theme song "Alexithymia Spare," while EGOIST performs the film's ending theme song "Tōjisha" (The One Concerned).
The film opened at #2 on April 21. The film sold 428,000 tickets for 583 million yen (about US$4.34 million) in its first three days.
The second sequel film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.
The first film in Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover, the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, ranked #1 in the mini-theater rankings.
The First Slam Dunk, the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk basketball manga, is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film in Japan. It has earned 14.33 billion yen (about US$102.1 million) in Japan as of Sunday, surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You film.
