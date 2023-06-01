Super Mario Bros. Jumps Back to #1 in Japan, Live-Action Rohan at the Louvre Opens at #3

Editor's Note: KOFIC did not update its weekend earnings for the weekend of May 26-28, so this article does not contain earnings for every film on the list.

rose back up from #2 to #1 in its fifth weekend at the Japanese box office. The film sold 426,000 tickets for 632 million yen (about US$4.52 million) in its fifth weekend, and has sold a total of 7,057,000 tickets to earn a cumulative total of 10,000,005,800 yen (about US$71.59 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned US$1,288,321,030 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



Rohan at the Louvre

Rohan au Louvre

The live-action film of's, or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre;in French) manga opened on Friday and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million).

Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) reprised his role as Rohan Kishibe. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) also returned as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor. Kento Nagao plays Rohan during his younger days.



Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (The Black Iron Submarine)

, the 26th film in the, dropped from #3 to #4 in its seventh weekend.

The film opened on April 14, and it sold 2,176,407 tickets to earn 3,144,638,7340 yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) directed the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) wrote the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) composed the music.



Gekijо̄ban Idolish 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

Idolish 7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, dropped from #5 to #6 in its second weekend.

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . Idolish 7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( Idolish 7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.

Suzume

's film jumped back up onto the top 10 and ranked at #8 in its 29th and final weekend. The film ended its run in Japanese theaters on Saturday, and it recorded an estimated final box office revenue of 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million), and 11.15 million tickets sold.

The film has surpassed the 14.23 billion yen (about US$101 million in current conversion) lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ). The film has thus become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

The film opened in Japan at #1 on November 11. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll is screening the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S., and has earned over US$10 million as of May 5.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts, and is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.



The10th anniversary film rose from #10 to #9 in its third weekend.

The film opened on May 12, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami returned as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata , who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2 . Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returned as character designer and chief animation director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi . Ling Tosite Sigure performs the film's theme song "Alexithymia Spare," while EGOIST performs the film's ending theme song "Tōjisha" (The One Concerned).



Chi no Halloween -Unmei-

The first of the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga titled(Bloody Halloween -Fate-) dropped from #7 to #10 in its sixth weekend.

The film opened at #2 on April 21. The film sold 428,000 tickets for 583 million yen (about US$4.34 million) in its first three days.

The second sequel film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.



The first film in Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, ranked #1 in the mini-theater rankings.

The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-earning anime film in Japan. It has earned 14.33 billion yen (about US$102.1 million) in Japan as of Sunday, surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You film.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC