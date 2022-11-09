Next 2 Live-Action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Episodes Air on December 26, 27

NHK announced on Wednesday that the two new live-action episodes based on Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Hirohiko Araki 's spinoff from his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, will premiere on December 26 and 27 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST) on the NHK General channel. The company also unveiled a new visual:

The seventh episode titled "Hot Summer Martha" (based on the chapter of the same name) will air on December 26, and actress Kotone Furukawa (live-action BL Metamorphosis , pictured below) will play the role of Eve.

The eighth episode titled "Jyanken Kozō" (Rock-Paper-Scissors Boy, based on a story in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Diamond Is Unbreakable) will air on December 27, and child actor Hinata Hiiragi (pictured below) will play the role of Ken Ōyanagi.

Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) reprises the title role from the previous six episodes. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) is also returning as Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor.

Kazutaka Watanabe ( Only Yesterday live-action special) is returning to direct the series, with scripts once again by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime writer Yasuko Kobayashi . Naruyoshi Kikuchi ( Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) is also returning to compose the music. Isao Tsuge ( Attack on Titan , Yatterman ) is back as character design supervisor, and Naoko Saitō , Keisuke Tsuchihashi , and Sangkeun Han are production coordinators. NHK Enterprises , NHK , and P.I.C.S. are producing.

The first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes.

The manga's 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on April 5, with its second part premiering on May 19.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie