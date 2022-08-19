Live-Action Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Mini-Series Gets 3rd Installment of Episodes

New episodes debut in December

NHK announced on Saturday that the live-action mini-series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ), Hirohiko Araki 's spinoff manga for his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, is getting a third installment on the NHK General in December. NHK will reveal more details, including episode information, around October.

The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes.

Issei Takahashi ( Whisper of the Heart , live-action Ikebukuro West Gate Park , March comes in like a lion ) starred the title role in the previous six episodes. Marie Iitoyo ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes ) played Kyoka Izumi, Rohan's editor.

Kazutaka Watanabe ( Only Yesterday live-action special) directed the series, with scripts by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime writer Yasuko Kobayashi . Naruyoshi Kikuchi ( Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) composed the music. Isao Tsuge ( Attack on Titan , Yatterman ) was character design supervisor, and Naoko Saitō , Keisuke Tsuchihashi , and Daisuke Hiraga were production coordinators. NHK Enterprises , NHK , and P.I.C.S. produced.

The manga's 11th story titled "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on April 5, with its second part premiering on May 19.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie